Governor Abbott Congratulates Pflugerville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Pflugerville on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Explore Pflugerville’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Pflugerville and Explore Pflugerville on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Pflugerville’s array of parks and family-friendly attractions make it a standout destination in Central Texas,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From the expansive 1849 Park to the thrilling Typhoon Texas water park, there’s something for everyone. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community recognizes Pflugerville’s efforts to provide enriching experiences for visitors of all ages.”

“I’m thrilled to see Pflugerville receive this designation, raising its profile as a gateway to all that Central Texas has to offer,” said Senator Sarah Eckhardt. “This recognition by Travel Texas is a testament to the outstanding work being done by leaders, partners, and neighbors to create a lively culture and community welcoming to all.”

“Pflugerville, once a sleepy bedroom community, has evolved into a thriving boomtown with a population exceeding 65,000,” said Representative Sheryl Cole. “From its beautiful trail system to its historic downtown, Pflugerville remains one of the crown jewels of Central Texas. And it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve been recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community. Congratulations to Pflugerville on this incredible designation.”

“Pflugerville is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said City of Pflugerville Director of Communications and Marketing Roger Heaney. “This certification reflects the dedication of our staff in making Pflugerville a welcoming place for visitors. Tourism plays a vital role in our community, supporting local businesses and enhancing the visitor experience.”

“Pflugerville offers visitors a unique blend of outdoor adventure and unexpected experiences,” said City of Pflugerville Tourism Coordinator Karla Gryzmala. “As the Trail Capital of Texas, the city boasts an extensive network of scenic trails perfect for hiking, biking, and exploring nature, as well as a thriving art scene, making it a must-visit destination for travelers across Texas and beyond. We are thrilled to be part of the Tourism Friendly Texas Community program and look forward to continuing to share all that our community has to offer.”

“Pflugerville is known for its historic charm,” said Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristen Cepak. “It’s the perfect blend of outdoor adventure, family-friendly attractions, and a welcoming community spirit that attracts visitors. We take great pride in sharing it with travelers from near and far. Tourism is a key part of our community, and this Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation highlights the hard work of the city’s staff in creating an inviting and memorable experience for visitors.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.