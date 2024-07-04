Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspect in Northeast Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an unarmed carjacking in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was pumping gas into her vehicle, in the 4100 block of Hunt Street, Northeast. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24100752

