Steven Joseph Strikes Back with 'Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!'

Snoodles in Space 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!

The third installment in the beloved “Snoodles” series, filled with humor, adventure, and valuable life lessons, releases August 1, 2024.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Joseph, an award-winning children’s book author known for his humor and engaging storytelling, is set to release his latest book, “Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!” This captivating addition to the beloved “Snoodles” series continues to captivate readers of all ages, blending whimsical adventures with profound life lessons.

In "Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!", readers are taken on an imaginative journey, beautifully illustrated by Andy Case. The book continues the adventures of the Snoodles as they navigate the challenges of space, while imparting messages about love, growth, and the capacity for change. Joseph's unique ability to address themes that resonate with both children and adults makes his latest work a must-read for readers from ages 5 to 99.

The book offers valuable reminders and themes, such as the perils of “quick labeling” others, being good stewards of the planet, and the power of rising to challenges. Redemption arcs highlight the characters’ capacity for growth and improvement, while messages of hope encourage children to contribute positively to their world.

“Creating ‘Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!’ was like blending the whimsical with the profound, where every child can be a hero," says Steven Joseph.

From Enigami Publishing, this latest addition to the “Snoodles” series is available for pre-order on Amazon and advanced reading copies may be requested on NetGalley.

Book Details
• Hardcover: ISBN 979-8-9876117-8-4, $21.99
• Paperback: ISBN 979-8-9876117-9-1, $14.99
• eBook: ISBN 979-8-9896772-0-7, $4.99

About the Author

Steven Joseph is a first-generation American, the son of a Holocaust survivor, a masterful attorney, seasoned negotiator, engaging speaker, award-winning author, and a long-distance runner who has completed 58 marathons, including five Boston and 19 New York City Marathons. Steven’s books include “The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsuris,” “The Crankatsuris Method: A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness,” and the "Snoodles" series, which includes “Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles” and “Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle.” His latest book, “Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!” delivers more of his signature wit and wisdom as he continues to explore and celebrate the cranky corners of life. For more information, visit Steven Joseph’s website.

About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

