Chokila's Impact: Leading Geospatial Advancements in Bhutan

At the heart of Bhutan's evolving landscape, Mr. Chokila emerges as a key figure in driving geospatial developments. In his role as Superintendent Survey Engineer at the National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS), his collaboration with UNITAR-UNOSAT has been instrumental in this progress. Chokila's quest for professional improvements led him to enrol in UNOSAT's training courses, which are part of the project “Strengthening Capacities in the Use of Geospatial Information for Improved Resilience in Asia-Pacific and Africa (2021-2024)”. He has taken part in various courses, including “UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Data Collection, Processing and Mapping”, “Cloud GIS and Web Application Development” and “Advanced Remote Sensing for Sustainable Land Management”. Through training and implementation of advanced techniques, Chokila's journey exemplifies the tangible outcomes of integrating cutting-edge technology into Bhutan's National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS).

Technical Expertise and Innovation

Chokila's journey began with an advanced training programme organised by UNITAR-UNOSAT. Reflecting on his journey, he explains:

"UNOSAT's training programmes were pivotal in expanding my technical repertoire and acquainting me with advanced tools in geospatial technology."

Empowered by this newfound expertise, Chokila took the initiative to spearhead the development of an interactive GIS dashboard for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, an ambitious initiative championed by His Majesty the King of Bhutan. This dashboard provides crucial geospatial insights, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions for the city's development.

"The GIS dashboard serves as a powerful tool for data visualisation and analysis that empowers informed decision making and planning."

Revolutionizing Surveying Methodologies with UAV Technology

The adoption of UAV technology for survey and mapping at the NLCS has revolutionized traditional surveying practices. By harnessing drones for topographical surveys, Chokila and his team achieved unprecedented gains in efficiency and accuracy.

"The UAV data collection and mapping training provided by UNOSAT empowered us to modernise our traditional surveying techniques," Chokila elaborates.

This transition not only streamlined surveying processes but also bolstered data reliability—a critical component of informed decision-making in geospatial analysis. Chokila's department adopted the use of open-source drone mapping software that provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive commercial software and optimises data processing and management, laying the groundwork for future advancements in UAV-based surveying methodologies.

Fostering Collaboration for Sustainable Development

Chokila's work not only includes personal accomplishments but he is also a passionate advocate for fostering cooperation between different government agencies and sectors.

"Collaboration is indispensable to maximizing the potential of geospatial technology. By facilitating knowledge exchange and resource sharing, we can amplify the impact of our work and drive sustainable development initiatives forward."

This collaborative spirit has fostered new ideas, and co-creation of solutions, and positioned Bhutan as a regional leader in geospatial information management. Chokila’s active participation through cross-agency collaboration has significantly supported the establishment of robust data-sharing mechanisms. This ensures that geospatial insights are effectively integrated into national development strategies.

As Bhutan embarks on the path to sustainable development, Chokila's journey serves as a testimony to the transformative power of technical expertise and collaboration to bring sustainable change. He remains committed to continuously incorporating the advanced geospatial techniques he acquired during the training into his work, ensuring Bhutan's continued leadership in geospatial innovation and solutions.