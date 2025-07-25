UNOSAT and HIST at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee

During the session, the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) presented how geospatial data and digital technologies can strengthen the protection of cultural and natural heritage worldwide. UNOSAT monitors heritage sites through ongoing threats such as erosion, salinisation, looting, and natural hazards. It provides emergency mapping after disasters through activations of the Emergency Mapping Service and builds capacity among heritage professionals in Geographic Information Technology (GIT) through online and in-person training. GIT refers to a range of tools used to capture, store, analyse, and visualise spatial data, including Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Earth Observation (EO), remote sensing, and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). By leveraging these technologies, UNOSAT enables informed, data-driven decision-making in support of initiatives such as UNESCO’s Dive into Heritage platform and contributes directly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals — particularly SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.