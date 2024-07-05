Solidus Communications is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrei Ludu
Solidus Communications, Inc. (SLDC) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Andrei Ludu, PhD, as our inaugural Scientific Board Advisor.
Dr. Ludu is a distinguished physicist, mathematician, and engineer, recognized by some of the world's most prestigious scientific associations.
With a teaching career spanning four decades at universities in Bucharest, Louisiana, and Florida, Dr. Ludu has led numerous research and development projects.
He has authored over 80 articles and seven books covering topics such as general physics, wave generation, and superconductors.
Notably, Dr. Ludu has also introduced a new element to the revised periodic table of elements.
In his capacity as an advisor, Dr. Ludu will be instrumental in developing several projects that we will announce shortly.
"Dr. Andrei Ludu offers Solidus Communications unparalleled expertise and a proven track record in applied sciences. His extensive background, combined with his innovative research, makes him a valuable asset as we advance with Illumivation Labs and our ongoing projects," stated William Sanchez, CEO of Solidus Communications (OTCPK: SLDC).
For more details on Dr. Ludu's impressive background, please visit his curriculum vitae within the “Investor Relations” section on our website: Solidus Communications.
About the Scientific Board of Advisors:
The scientific board of advisors was instituted to stimulate ideas within our target industry. Its members contribute innovative concepts and projects to Illumivation Labs, providing peer review, strategic direction, and solutions for challenges ranging from the mundane to the complex.
About Illumivation Labs, Inc:
Illumivation Labs is an incubator specializing in the development and commercialization of cutting-edge ideas in the aerospace, aeronautical, and oceanographic industries. The lab's primary purpose is to foster innovation and bring transformative concepts from these fields to market.
Further details about Illumivation Labs will be found on our website. We expect to launch it at some point during quarter 3, 2024.
