SLDC completes its acquisition of Central Florida regional Fixed Wireless Access Internet Service Provider WiFIBER Corp.

The acquisition of WiFIBER continues our pivot to become the leading Fixed Wireless Access Internet service provider in rural Florida.”ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solidus Communications, Inc. completes its acquisition of Central Florida Regional Fixed Wireless Access Internet Service Provider WiFIBER Corp.
Solidus Communications, Inc. (OTCBB: SLDC) announces that it has completed the acquisition of the Central Florida regional Fixed Wireless Access Internet Service Provider (“WISP”) WiFIBER Corp.
“The acquisition of WiFIBER continues our pivot to become the leading Fixed Wireless Access Internet service provider in rural Florida. WiFIBERs’ current territory is yet to be fully realized and accelerates Solidus Communications, overall vision.”, stated William J Sanchez, CEO of Solidus Communications, Inc. (OTCBB: SLDC)
The acquisition adds over a million dollars of assets and annual revenues to Solidus Communications’ financial statements.
As part of the acquisition, Solidus Communications acquired real estate in the form of land and a communication tower in Bronson, Florida.
“The diversification of revenue is a priority as we continue towards the goal of up-listing SLDC to NASDAQ. The addition of the communication tower to our holdings, enable us to take advantage of the ever-increasing interest in leasing space on communication towers. Solidus aims to both be a service provider of Fixed Wireless Internet Access as well as a service provider to other telecommunication providers. Our next phase of expansion will benefit from this new cog, and to continue our focus on diversification of revenue to propel the company towards NASDAQ.”, said William J Sanchez, CEO of Solidus Communications.
"The vision of our project, "Wireless Florida", is further escalated by this latest acquisition." - William Sanchez, CEO.
We are actively looking for acquisition candidates, and communication towers in Central Florida. We welcome any and all suggestions.
About WiFIBER Corp.
Based in Chiefland, Florida, WiFIBER Corp is a Fixed Wireless Access Internet service provider, serving Chiefland, Florida and nearby territories since 2005.
WiFIBER offers Internet services to residential, commercial, and governmental agencies in Gilchrist and Levy counties.
Proforma financial statements on WiFIBER Corp will be made available on SLDC's upcoming quarterly financial statement.
About Solidus Communications, Inc.
Based in Ormond Beach, Florida, Solidus Communications, Inc. is a company that specializes in the acquisition of technology infrastructure companies, currently comprised of Advanced Satellite Systems, Inc. a provider of Internet and television services to home owner associations, and WiFIBER CORP, a provider of Internet access to residential, commercial, and government entities.
