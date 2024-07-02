Solidus Communications announces new project, ILLUMIVATION LABS, Inc.
I am looking into compelling Aerospace tech as the next step in our evolution. The Aerospace sector is in its infancy, we are in the right place and are at the right time to ride the oncoming wave.”ORMOND BEACH, FL, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solidus Communications announces new project, ILLUMIVATION LABS, Inc.
Dear Shareholders,
This past year, 2023 - Our President – William J Sanchez was named to the Volusia County Business Incubator Advisory Board. The Incubator is a partnership between Volusia County and The University of Central Florida targeting emerging business in many sectors, including the Aero Space industry.
Our President’s exposure during his continued tenure at the VC Business Incubator Advisory board has yielded opportunities that Solidus Communications will develop.
A new subsidiary, Illumivation Labs, Inc. has been incorporated in the State of Florida to develop those projects with the potential to bring massive shareholder value.
Shortly, Solidus Communications will announce a Scientific Board of Advisors that will aid us in developing those projects, and to bring those emerging technologies to market.
The Scientific Board of Advisors will be comprised of professors and scientists in Physics, Math, and the Aerospace sector.
During this pivot, we assert Solidus Communications’ commitment to its core business has not changed, but the Wireless Internet Service Provider industry has.
While the above is certainly good news, and has the potential to redefine Solidus Communications, the recent BEAD grant awards in the state of Florida have created obstacles to our wireless internet roll out strategy.
“Competing with those grants, that are in essence “free” money, largely given to only big Internet providers and the resulting unavoidable Fiber over build in the areas we offer service creates a race to the bottom in price for us.”, stated William Sanchez, President of Solidus Communications, Inc. (SLDC)
Solidus Communications, Inc. concluded a pivot to a new sector was required to continue its path to increasing shareholder value.
William J Sanchez, continued, “I am looking into compelling technology in the Aerospace industry as the next step in our evolution. The Aerospace industry is in its infancy, and we are in the right place and are at the right time to ride the oncoming wave.”
More information will be made available when merited.
