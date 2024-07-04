Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - July 4, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
In celebration of Canada Day on July 1 and Independence Day on July 4, our featured video highlights the recent connecting of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Construction of the bridge deck began in December 2022, and last month crews installed the final segment, the mid-span closure. This custom-built segment filled an 11-meter gap and took multiple steps to install, including alignment adjustments and structural surveys. The bridge deck, built one segment at a time, involved pre-designed segments made of steel and concrete. The final connection marks a significant milestone, although further work is required to complete the bridge, such as re-stressing cables, installing electrical systems, and paving.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 64
• ACI Foundation Now Accepting Fellowship and Scholarship Applications
• PCL Joins Toronto Zoo to Kick Off Construction of the New Conservation Centre
• Enabling Works Commence for Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital Project
• TyBOT® Completes its Inaugural Project in North Carolina
• Preparing for summer storms and tornadoes
• Kevin Greiber of Daikin Applied Americas named to the ASHB Board of Directors
• Deadline to Submit Proposed Changes for 2027 National Standard Plumbing Code is Feb. 28
• How Prague Airport Soared to New Heights with Revizto
• Grand opening of the new RONA Walnut Grove Urban store
• Sterling launches new website – designed to simplify your upfit planning
• IAPMO Extends Application Deadline for UPC and UMC Task Group Members
• Construction sector sees highest GDP loss, led by decline in residential building
• US construction spending unexpectedly falls in May
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube