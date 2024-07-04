Submit Release
A meeting took place with the UNECE Regional Adviser

04 July 2024

A meeting took place with the UNECE Regional Adviser

On July 4, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Regional Adviser of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Mario Apostolov.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNECE in a wide range of areas.

Special attention was paid to issues of cooperation within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), in which the Turkmen side expressed a strong commitment to further development of cooperation with the SPECA countries. In this context, issues of improving the structure and reforming the activities of this Program were raised, including the establishment of the SPECA Trust Fund and its Secretariat.

