New strategy for businesses in the cultural and creative industries

SWEDEN, July 4 - The strategy lays out a vision for 2033, by which time Sweden will have strengthened its position as a leading country for the cultural and creative industries. These industries enjoy good growth and contribute to the Swedish economy and a dynamic national business sector, increased exports and a positive image of Sweden abroad. Businesses in the cultural and creative industries contribute to a diversity of cultural expression and cultural events throughout the country.

The strategy includes strategic objectives in six priority areas:

national statistics on cultural and creative industries;

knowledge about copyright;

advice, support, funding and regulation costs;

skills supply and social security systems;

living environments and business throughout the country; and

international traction for cultural and creative businesses.

“The cultural and creative industries should be viewed as a new type of Swedish primary industry. Through the Government’s strategy, we can contribute to unleashing the potential of cultural and creative businesses for growth, employment and innovation. Promoting the conditions for enterprise in the cultural and creative industries also benefits free culture since most professionals and creators within the industries are organised as companies,” says Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

Implementation of the strategy is an ongoing effort. An interim evaluation will be conducted in 2026. The Government also intends to annually invite representatives of cultural and creative industries and businesses to discuss how activities within the framework of the strategy are working and what their needs are.

The Government’s strategy is based on proposals in the inquiry report Creative Sweden! National strategy to promote sustainable development for businesses in cultural and creative industries (SOU 2022:44), which has been circulated to government agencies, regions, municipalities, industry and stakeholder organisations and financiers for consultation.

The cultural and creative industries have become increasingly important parts of the business sector and labour market in Sweden and globally. They consist of operations built on cultural values or artistic and other creative expression. The industries’ primary resource is people with creative professional knowledge and cultural expertise. Cultural and creative businesses use cultural creation and other creative processes as their business model or primary products.

Examples of operations and phenomena in the cultural and creative industries are architecture, the visual arts, computer games, film, form and design, applied art, cultural heritage, cultural tourism, literature, the media, fashion, music, the performing arts and various forms of digital artistic expression.