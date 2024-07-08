BWI Group Selects Vultara for Cybersecurity Engineering Capability

TROY, MI, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara Inc. is pleased to announce that BWI Group, a leading global supplier of brake and suspension systems, has selected Vultara as its partner in cybersecurity engineering. The collaboration aims to fortify BWI Group's cybersecurity engineering posture.

With the increasing sophistication of automotive electronics and associated cybersecurity threats, BWI Group has recognized the necessity of adopting additional robust cybersecurity engineering measures to strengthen its products. Vultara's expertise in cybersecurity engineering will provide BWI Group with advanced solutions tailored to the unique challenges in the automotive industry.

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for BWI Group as we continue to innovate and prepare next generation chassis products for the market," said Vincent Marchese, Chief Engineer at BWI Group. "Partnering with Vultara ensures that we are equipped with cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies and technologies to protect our products and maintain the trust of our clients and stakeholders."

"We are honored to be selected by BWI Group as their cybersecurity engineering partner," said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara. "Our focus is to empower BWI with the knowledge and solutions needed to navigate the complex automotive cybersecurity landscape smoothly. We are looking forward to a successful partnership."

Vultara brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to automotive electronics manufacturers. The partnership underscores BWI Group's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and operational excellence. By leveraging Vultara's expertise, BWI Group aims to continue its legacy of delivering safe, reliable, and innovative solutions in a changing cybersecurity risk environment to its customers worldwide.