VULTARA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ENHANCE CYBERSECURITY FOR GLOBAL LEADER IN ZERO-EMISSIONS TRANSPORTATION

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara, Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand. This collaboration aims to leverage Vultara's Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) solution to enhance security and efficiency across Nikola's product line.

The decision to integrate Vultara's solution into Nikola's cybersecurity framework was influenced by several factors, including its user-friendly interface and robust managed service model for threat database management, vulnerability database maintenance, and threat intelligence services.

"We are privileged to collaborate with Nikola," stated Yuanbo Guo, Vultara CEO. "Nikola's innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the industry, and we are proud to contribute to this transformative journey."

Both Vultara and Nikola are committed to enhancing cybersecurity measures across Nikola's product line by implementing streamlined and fortified cybersecurity engineering processes to safeguard against emerging cyber threats.

ABOUT VULTARA

Vultara is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides a SaaS Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) covering every phase in cybersecurity engineering, from security concept design to manufacturing and post-production monitoring. Vultara’s risk management web platform was developed from the ground up to meet ISO/SAE 21434 standard and accelerate cybersecurity regulations compliance.

