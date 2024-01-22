Vultara and FOSSA join forces to streamline vulnerability analysis in automotive cybersecurity

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara, Inc. (Vultara) and FOSSA have jointly announced a partnership today to provide cybersecurity software solutions to the mobility industry. This partnership enables a seamless integration between Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Analysis, saving automotive companies significant effort in identifying, analyzing, and managing vulnerabilities in today’s dynamic environment.

“FOSSA’s software composition analysis solution has been validated by leading automotive manufacturers who we are working with,” said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara, “we are excited to partner with FOSSA to deliver a streamlined BOM and vulnerability management pipeline, a fully integrated vulnerability management solution that complies to ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP29 R155, and an engineering automation innovation that creates extra value for our customers.”

FOSSA CEO Kevin Wang said, “We are excited to continue to support the automotive ecosystem with cybersecurity experts such as Vultara that are deeply focused in this space.”

About Vultara

Vultara is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides a SaaS Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) covering every phase in cybersecurity engineering, from security concept design to manufacturing and post-production monitoring. Vultara’s risk management web platform was developed from the ground up to meet ISO/SAE 21434 standard and accelerate cybersecurity regulations compliance.

About FOSSA

FOSSA is an Open Source and SBOM Management company based in San Francisco, CA, with a mission to make Open Source ubiquitous, risk-free, and exponentially more valuable. FOSSA is designed to continuously identify all open source components, licenses, and vulnerabilities across a broad language ecosystem. FOSSA’s policy engine and developer integrations allow teams to shift left and automate their risk management processes. FOSSA users can proactively generate and manage audit-grade Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) in all ISO-standard formats (i.e. SPDX, CycloneDX).