Challenge Coin Presentations to Veterans are a Differentiator

Crossroads Chaplain Clark Smith presents Eugene Kramer with a Challenge Coin just before the Veteran attended the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas.

Patients in End-of-Life Care & their Families Respond Positively to New Initiative from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

The Challenge Coins have been very well-received. Families are truly honored.” — Crossroads Chaplain Christian Bennett

TULSA, OKLA., USA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning last November, all patients receiving end-of-life care who served in the U.S. Armed Services, receive a Crossroads Challenge Coin featuring all United States military service branches including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Challenge Coin presentations are overseen by Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care’s chaplains, mostly in intimate bedside ceremonies. More than 200 Challenge Coins have been presented to Veterans at Crossroads’ 11 locations since the program was introduced.

Passion for Veterans was articulated early in Crossroads’ nearly 30-year company history and leaders are proud of the thousands of Veterans they have honored and thanked for their service since.

Crossroads chaplains, who are responsible for Veterans recognition, have embraced the new initiative. “The Challenge Coins have been very well-received. Families are truly honored,” said Chaplain Christian Bennett of Crossroads in Philadelphia. “This is a helpful way to differentiate Crossroads.”

Crossroads in Cleveland Chaplain Mark Telepak agreed, “Everyone was overwhelmed. The Challenge Coins have been very, very well received. No one does this!” Crossroads in Dayton Chaplain Mark Lafferty said, “The Challenge Coin really gets the attention of the Veteran and the family!”

Most Veterans remember when and where they received their challenge coins and many Veterans will share that their coins mean a lot to them. There’s evidence that challenge coins have been around for 100 years but challenge coins began growing in popularity in the 90s and that has continued into recent years.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, “the VA purchases, provides or refers for hospice care more than 20,000 Veterans each year. This figure is anticipated to grow as the Veteran population grows.”

The new Crossroads Challenge Coin for patients receiving end-of-life care continues Crossroads’ long tradition of thanking, honoring and recognizing Veterans and their families.

About Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is committed to being at the forefront of the hospice and palliative care industries, continually shaping the way end-of-life care is viewed and administered. Crossroads’ mission is to provide highly unique, comprehensive, and compassionate hospice services to persons experiencing a life-limiting illness and to their caregivers. For more information, please visit www.crossroadshospice.com or contact Lisa Simon at lsimon@sprytecom.com or 215-545-4715 x22.