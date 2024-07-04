Kiên Giang to develop animal feed industry

KIÊN GIANG, VIETNAM, July 4 - Kiên Giang Province is focusing on developing its animal feed industry to meet local demand and reduce its reliance on imports.

Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, said a programme to develop the industry by 2030 in under way.

By that year it targets output of 55,000 tonnes a year, which will meet 50 per cent of the demand.

It also seeks to thus control quality and ensure food safety, and gradually sell feed to other provinces and cities.

It will zone feed production areas, which will use modern technologies and advanced manufacturing processes.

It will set up two plants for manufacturing animal feed and compound feed for livestock, poultries and fishery at local industrial parks and clusters, especially the Thạnh Lộc Industrial Park in Châu Thành District and Thuận Yên Industrial Park in Hà Tiên City.

They will use technology to enhance the value of their output and efficiency.

“The province will fully utilise its strengths in raw ingredients, and transform low-yield agricultural lands into growing inputs for industrialised animal feed production, minimising the need for imports,” Nhàn said.

It will draft policies to attract investment in these farms and animal feed production facilities, support agriculture and encourage the use of technology.

Kiên Giang is also focusing on preserving agricultural and industrial byproducts to make animal feed, irrigation and roads.

As of May Kiên Giang had more than 12,600 head of cattle, 213,000 pigs and 5.3 million poultry birds.- VNS