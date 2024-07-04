Submit Release
Prices of petrol, other fuels adjusted

VIETNAM, July 4 -  

HÀ NỘI — The retail sale prices of petrol and other fuels were adjusted up from 3pm on July 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel rose by VNĐ447 to VNĐ22,461 (US$0.88) per litre, while that of RON95-III went up by VNĐ542 to VNĐ23,552 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now sold at VNĐ21,176 a litre and VNĐ21,216 a litre, an increase of VNĐ487 and VNĐ602 respectively.

The price of mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is VNĐ17,534 per kilo, up VNĐ88.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS

