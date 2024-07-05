Intertec Redefines Asset Management and Customer Experience for Utilities with its Smart E-services Platform
Intertec introduces its Smart E-services Utilities Platform, setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and operational excellence for utilities sector.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertec Systems, a leading provider of digital solutions for the energy & utilities industry, is proud to introduce its pioneering Smart E-Services Utilities Platform, a state-of-the-art digital transformation solution designed to address the essential needs of both citizens and internal users by providing a seamless, consumer-based service experience. Recognizing the pressing need for enhanced customer satisfaction, especially in critical areas such as water and wastewater services, the platform aims to achieve a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 85% to 90%.
Intertec Smart E-services Utilities Platform is an all-encompassing solution that integrates asset management, IoT, E-services, deep analytics, and customer interaction services to deliver an unparalleled user experience. This fully integrated system not only facilitates seamless interactions for customers and internal users but also enhances transparency and improves revenue streams for utilities and energy providers.
With the ability to track and manage customer interactions with real-time data and analytics, utilities and energy companies can gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions to better serve their customers, not only improving efficiency but also promoting accountability and trust between the company and its customers.
"At Intertec, we are committed to evolving and building advanced platforms for E-services, ensuring seamless integration with other applications. Our goal is to set industry benchmarks while remaining an affordable partner in delivering sustainable solutions. Our solutions align with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that target remarkable satisfaction scores, reinforcing our dedication to excellence," said Mr. Naresh Kothari, Managing Director at Intertec Systems.
Deeply entrenched in the utilities sector, Intertec harnesses the power of AI to create responsive systems for all services. Focused on cultivating advanced analytics capabilities, Intertec enables stakeholders to make informed business decisions, driving efficiency and innovation across the spectrum.
With the introduction of the Smart Utilities Platform, Intertec is setting a new standard for the utilities and energy industry. We invite IT leaders in this sector to explore our platform and experience the transformative power of integrated smart solutions. Together, we can achieve operational excellence and unparalleled customer satisfaction, ensuring a brighter, more efficient future for all.
For more information about Intertec Smart E-services Utilities Platform, please contact us at https://www.intertecsystems.com/contact-us/ .
Rakshanda Bhardwaj
Intertec Systems LLC
+971 4 447 9444
marketing.int@intertecsys.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube