Circuit X Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Leading the Way for Accessible and Inclusive Outdoor Adventures

Circuit X proudly achieves the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation awarded by IBCCES.

We're building a community that celebrates trying new experiences in a safe and supportive environment” — Hadi Fakhoury

ABU DHABI, HUDRIYAT ISLAND, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circuit X proudly achieves the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES grants this certification to organizations that have committed to providing accessible and inclusive services for autistic, sensory-sensitive individuals, and their families. Located on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Circuit X now joins the organizations that are dedicated to creating welcoming environments for all guests.

“At Circuit X, our mission is to provide an inclusive adventure space for all ages and abilities,” says Hadi Fakhoury, managing director at Circuit X. “We're building a community that celebrates trying new experiences in a safe and supportive environment. While all our parks provide fun and thrill, coupled with physical and mental health benefits, our experience has taught us that skateboarding and climbing are especially beneficial for autistic kids. These activities promote focus, coordination, confidence, determination, and problem-solving skills, guided by our team every step of the way. We create an empowering, inclusive space where explorers push limits without judgment.”

Nestled on the picturesque Hudayriyat Island, Circuit X outdoor adventure park in Abu Dhabi offers an array of exhilarating and challenging experiences for individuals of all ages. Spanning a sprawling 15,000 square meters, this dynamic development by Modon Properties and operated by Tamana Adventures LLC features diverse activities to suit every fitness level and interest, including the BMX Park, High Ropes Park, Skate Park, and Splash & Climb Park.

Envisioned as a unique and diverse adventure destination, Circuit X is designed to deliver high-adrenaline, fun, and action-packed experiences amidst the island’s beauty. Run by a team of experts motivated to provide visitors with safe, enjoyable, and challenging adventures, Circuit X ensures an unforgettable experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

Circuit X also offers special programs for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, including skateboarding private lessons and climbing wall lessons. These programs are proven to be therapeutic, helping participants overcome challenges, boost confidence, and develop essential coordination and problem-solving skills.

To achieve the CAC designation, Circuit X staff have undergone comprehensive autism and sensory awareness training provided by IBCCES. This training equips the staff with the knowledge and understanding to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests. Additionally, sensory guides have been developed to offer detailed information on the sensory input of various common guest areas and activities, enhancing the experience for sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"We are thrilled to witness the growing trend of outdoor adventure parks embracing inclusivity and accessibility," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "Circuit X is setting a remarkable example here in Abu Dhabi, leading the charge in creating spaces where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy exhilarating experiences. This initiative not only enhances the options available for tourists and residents but also serves as a powerful inspiration for other locations. By prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity, Circuit X is paving the way for a more welcoming and engaging world for people of all abilities."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

