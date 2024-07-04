Leakage Awareness by Leafer Circular Design Wins Bronze in A' Franchising Awards
Innovative Consulting Workshop Recognized for Excellence in Meta, Strategic and Service DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of service design, has announced Leafer Circular Design's "Leakage Awareness" as a Bronze winner in the Meta, Strategic and Service Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Leakage Awareness consulting workshop within the service industry and design community.
The Leakage Awareness workshop addresses key challenges faced by circular designers, such as obtaining resource information from reluctant clients and building internal stakeholder support. By providing a comprehensive method for visually exploring resource flows and gathering stakeholders to create consensus, the workshop enables designers to work on deeper, more impactful cases with clients, benefiting both the industry and its customers.
Leakage Awareness stands out for its modular design, which allows for portability and easy extension. The workshop also integrates with the C-BAT app to generate material analysis reports, further enhancing its functionality and utility. Through its innovative approach, Leakage Awareness empowers designers to visualize production flows, gather critical situation information, and receive compensation for typically unpaid early design research.
The recognition from the A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award serves as a motivation for Leafer Circular Design to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in their field. This award win is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering a culture of sustainability and circular design practices.
Leakage Awareness was designed by Victor Wu and Craig Bossley of Leafer Circular Design.
About Leafer Circular Design
Leafer Circular Design is a Taiwan-based design and consulting firm specializing in circular economy solutions. They assist clients in creating profitable and sustainable products and services through strategy consulting, resource optimization, and user-centered design. Leafer aims to maximize value creation while positively influencing the environment and society, having already helped numerous small and medium-sized enterprises transition to circular business models.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance lives and well-being. The award highlights the designer's skill in creating innovative, thoughtfully developed designs that incorporate best practices in art, science, design, and technology.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
