Layers by Shahd Alsaeed Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Shahd Alsaeed's Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence by International Design CompetitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Layers by Shahd Alsaeed as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Layers within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative project that showcases the talent and creativity of its designer, Shahd Alsaeed.
Layers' recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also a reflection of its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The project's focus on creating a cozy, functional, and open work environment through the use of curved lines, neutral colors, and natural materials aligns with the growing demand for spaces that promote well-being and productivity. By incorporating plants and interconnected design elements, Layers demonstrates a commitment to holistic and harmonious design practices that benefit both users and the industry as a whole.
What sets Layers apart is its ability to transform a small, challenging space into a dynamic and inviting office environment. Through the strategic use of curved lines, a minimalist color scheme, and the seamless integration of design elements, Shahd Alsaeed has created a workspace that feels spacious, comfortable, and visually striking. The incorporation of walnut wood veneer, MDF, and gypsum board adds warmth and texture, while the use of Jotun ivory paint and beige epoxy flooring contributes to the overall sense of unity and balance.
The recognition of Layers by the A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Shahd Alsaeed and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement not only validates the studio's approach to design but also inspires future projects that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. By setting a high standard for office design, Layers has the potential to influence industry practices and encourage more designers to explore innovative solutions that enhance the built environment.
About Shahd Alsaeed
Shahd Alsaeed, the Founder and CEO of Layers Design studio firm, is a highly skilled interior designer with a keen interest in the field of architecture. She emphasizes the significance of uniqueness and divergent thinking in distinguishing designers. Shahd's core elements of success include creativity and innovative approaches, and her ultimate vision is to become one of the world's top designers by curating extraordinary spaces and buildings that embody art, beauty, functionality, and narrative.
About LAYERS Design Studio
LAYERS Design Studio is a multi-disciplinary design company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The firm provides a-z design services to a wide variety of local and international clients. The team offers architectural design services accompanied by interior design, landscape, and supervision services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to each project.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community.
