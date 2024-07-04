Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale welcomes Correctional Services new Minister and Deputy Minister

The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, is pleased to welcome the appointment of the new Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, and Ms. Lindiwe Ntshalintshali as the Deputy Minister of the Department.



Commissioner Thobakgale is confident of the positive impact that the new executive will bring to the Department and the broader community. "We are committed to working in tandem with the Ministry in our quest to bring about change through the implementation of innovative policies and programmes that promote rehabilitation, reduce overcrowding, and strive for the safety and security of our communities," said Thobakgale.



The Department of Correctional Services is dedicated to the principles of justice, accountability, and respect for human rights. The wealth of experience brought by the new leadership will be crucial in driving forward our strategic goals and ensuring that we continue to be the best correctional service for a safer South Africa. Having registered significant strides in redefining the purpose of corrections, the Department is confident that it will continue to build on its successes and address the challenges facing correctional facilities.



We extend our warmest congratulations to Minister Groenewald and Deputy Minister Ntshalintshali on their appointments. Correctional Services is poised for a stimulating tenure.



