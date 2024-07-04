National Planning Commission unveils Call to Action on Early Childhood Development, 4 Jul

The National Planning Commission (NPC) is calling on South Africans to place Early Childhood Development (ECD) at the centre of its development agenda.

It makes this call as the custodian of the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 which states that a focus on ECD is crucial in accelerating South Africa’s progress. The National Planning Commission is an independent, advisory body appointed by the President to advise all of society on the implementation of the NDP.

As part of its mandate, the NPC has issued an advisory on ECD, and is now issuing a ‘Call to Action on ECD’ which will be unveiled on the 4th July 2024 in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, another organisation which has championed ECD interventions.

The NDP recognises ECD (the period of human development from conception to when the child turns 6 years old) as a cornerstone for development by providing foundations for learning and pathways to economic upliftment such as nutrition, health, social and education components.

The NDP proposals indicate that this requires a ‘whole of society approach’ to support the optimal development of young children.

The NPC is mandated to convene various sectors of society in order to attain the goals of the NDP and joins other organisations in order to raise awareness, establish a dialogue, and solicit commitments for the implementation of its recommendations by leaders and relevant stakeholders. The aim of the launch is to make ECD a priority for action across all sectors of society including government.

Speakers and participants from a wide array of organisations and government departments as well as key individuals from the sector will be represented.

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch as follows:

Date: Thursday, 4 July 2024

Venue: Nelson Mandela Foundation, Johannesburg

Time: 10h00 to 12h00

To attend the launch, please RSVP to Dakalo Netswera 072 381 8858 or email Dakalo@dpme.gov.za

For media inquiries, kindly contact

Zarina Rahman

Cell: 082 345 2919

E-mail Zarina@dpme.gov.za

It is our future, let us make it work!

