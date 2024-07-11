SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA to Open in Asakusa, Tokyo, on August 1, 2024

SUSHI Making Experience in Asakusa Tokyo Enjoying Sophisticated Sushi Easy to communicate with over 70 languages

TAITO CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOYPACK CO., LTD. will open a new entertainment facility called SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA near Asakusa’s Kaminarimon on August 1, 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to make sushi themselves while learning about Japan’s sushi culture through fresh, high-quality ingredients and an immersive, hands-on environment enhanced by large indoor screens and Japanese hospitality.

Background of Opening

Since its founding, JOYPACK CO., LTD. has provided businesses that create fun and entertaining experiences for its customers in the fields of entertainment and food, both domestically and internationally.

With the increasing number of overseas visitors to Japan post-pandemic, the company hopes to deliver the best of Japan’s sushi culture and offer a taste of the country’s hospitality to visitors. Through the opening of this culinary facility, the company aims to offer a “once-in-a-lifetime” sushi culture experience that focuses on high-quality ingredients and creating memorable moments.

Commitment to Sushi Ingredient Quality

Coming from a long line of fishermen on Rebun Island in Hokkaido, the head chef and procurement manager, Tosaka, has a deep understanding and experience with fish and sushi from a young age.

Tosaka ensures that the quality of the sushi ingredients at the establishment matches those of top-tier sushi restaurants.

Immersive Japanese Cultural Experience

In addition to offering a sushi-making experience, the establishment provides an introduction to Japanese culture. A large curved screen within the venue displays Japanese traditions and the history of sushi, creating an immersive atmosphere. Visitors can delve into Japanese culture through an entertaining two-hour session.

Embodiment of Japanese "Omotenashi" in 74 Languages

The establishment employs staff proficient in English and features state-of-the-art AI voice translators, enabling communication in 74 languages.

The venue provides a welcoming atmosphere and offers clear and comprehensive explanations of sushi and Japanese culture, reflecting Japan's renowned "omotenashi" hospitality.

Continuing Sushi Experiences at Home

The sushi experience extends beyond the establishment. Visitors can purchase various sushi-making tools and take home recipes, allowing them to continue the experience with friends and family. These tools have been developed in collaboration with some of Japan's most renowned brands.

1. Sushi Vinegar: By “Tobaya Suten” (Fukui Prefecture), which has preserved traditional brewing methods since the Edo period

2. Sushi Plates: By “Mashikoyaki Kamamoto Yokoyama” (Tochigi Prefecture), a traditional and popular producer of Mashiko ware

3. Sushi Barrels: By “Shimizu Mokuzai Sangyo” (Nagano Prefecture), a wood processing manufacturer with a reputation for exceptional skill and experience

These products are used during the sushi-making experience and are also available for purchase as souvenirs.

Program Details (Approximately 2 Hours)

- Welcome Drink

- Preparing Sushi Rice

- Sushi Making Experience: Tuna/Salmon/Shrimp/Scallop Nigiri (Total 12 pieces)

- Gunkan Roll Experience: Tuna & Mayonnaise/Salmon Roe (Total 4 pieces)

- Enjoying the Meal

*Sushi ingredients are subject to change based on availability.

Facility Information

Facility Name: SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA

Address: THE CITY Asakusa 5F, 2-18-16 Kaminarimon 2-chome, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0034, Japan

Capacity: 10 people per session

Experience Hours: Session 1: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Session 2: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Every Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday

Access by Train:

- 0 minutes walk from Exit A4 of Toei Asakusa Line Asakusa Station

- 1 minute walk from Exit 2 of Tokyo Metro Ginza Line Asakusa Station

- 2 minutes walk from Tobu Skytree Line Asakusa Station

- 6 minutes walk from Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station

Website：https://sushi-joy.jp

Contact Information

Contact Person:

Phone:

Email: joy.sushi.official@gmail.com

Company Overview

Company Name: JOYPACK Co.,Ltd.

Head Office Location: 36-11 Higashiarai, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan

Sales: 106.6B JPY (Fiscal Year ending September 2023)

Business Description: Management of amusement facilities