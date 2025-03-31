Hokuto city welcomes a Thai national as a local government employee - a first for Yamanashi Prefecture

Pamphlets in Thai designed by Bew Shooting pictures at a local cafe

Say Hello to the charms of the Yatsugatake area and Hokuto, a town with views of Mt. Fuji, with HOKUTO SAWADEE KA!!

HOKUTO CITY, YAMANASHI, JAPAN, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hokuto City (Mayor: Kunihiko Oshiba) in Yamanashi Prefecture welcomes a Thai national as an employee from April 2025 as part of an initiative to promote tourism. The aim is to convey the diverse attractions of "Yatsugatake area and Hokuto, a town with a view of Mt Fuji” to Thai visitors, so that more people can enjoy tourism in the region.

Ms. Bew from Thailand was first dispatched to Hokuto City in December 2023 as part of the "Friends from Thailand" (FFT) international cooperation volunteer program implemented by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA). She was the first participant of this program in Japan to be assigned to Hokuto City for an extended period of one year.

With a view of Mount Fuji to the South, Hokuto City is in an area rich in nature, surrounded by some of Japan’s most renowned mountains, including Yatsugatake and the Southern Alps. Although Hokuto is conveniently located about two hours from Tokyo by car or train, an hour and a half hours drive from Mount Fuji, and approximately two hours drive from Kamikochi in Nagano Prefecture, the extremely low number of Thai tourists has been a challenge for the city. With Ms. Bew’s support in promoting the city to Thai audiences, the number of Thai tourists visiting Hokuto City has reached over 1,400 during the past year.

To further increase tourists from Thai, Ms. Bew will continue to promote Hokuto City as an employee of the city's Tourism Division, sharing her firsthand experiences of the area’s charm through social media. Additionally, she will strengthen collaborations with Thai travel agencies and media companies to enhance promotional efforts and attract more Thai visitors to the city.

Overview of Hokuto City and Bew's activities to date

The city offers seasonal attractions year-round: in spring, the blooming of cherry blossoms, including Japan's oldest and largest cherry blossom tree, the Yamataka Jindai Zakura; in summer, the blooming of over 400,000 sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival; in autumn, mountains covered in vibrant fall foliage; and in winter, the experience of skiing with breathtaking views of Mount Fuji.

Since December 2023, Ms. Bew has been living in Hokuto City as part of the "Friends from Thailand" (FFT) volunteer dispatch program, implemented by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) as an international cooperation initiative. She was the first FFT volunteer assigned to Japan for a full year.

While residing in Hokuto, she has actively promoted to Thai audiences the city’s many attractions that she has experienced firsthand. Her content covers not only the city’s famous tourist spots but also insights she finds in her daily life as a local resident such as cafés, the Hoto noodle dish and other traditional cuisine cooking experiences, and information on transportation in the surrounding area. With her FFT term ending in March 2025, Hokuto City will officially appoint Bew as a city employee starting in April. She will continue her efforts to make Hokuto a "Thai-friendly city" and further boost inbound tourism from Thailand.

Tourism Coordinator Unchaleeporn Prisawong Bew Profile

Date of Birth: November 1, 1993

Residence: Sutamacho, Hokuto City, Yamanashi Prefecture

Education: 2012–2016: Chiang Mai University

Major: Sociology & Anthropology

Minor: Japanese Language

2017–2019: Sendagaya Japanese Language School

Bew has a deep interest in Japan, which began during her student years. She chose to minor in Japanese at university and later studied in Japan to further improve her language skills. Her hobbies include traveling, watching movies, and posting on social media.When applying for the "Friends from Thailand" (FFT) program, she specifically requested placement in Hokuto City, and was accepted.

Social Media channels set up for Thai Visitors in Thai language

・Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555423794069

・Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hokuto_th

・Inbound Platform MATCHA: https://matcha-jp.com/th/mcm29226



For inquiries from the public:

Tourism Division, Industry and Tourism Department, Hokuto City Hall

Tel: 0551-42-1351

FAX：0551-42-5216

E-mail: kankou@city.hokuto.yamanashi.jp

