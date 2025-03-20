Tokyo’s entertaining SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA is rated 5 stars on all 50 Google Maps reviews

TAITO CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOYPACK CO., LTD (Headquarters: Tsukuba, Ibaraki; CEO: Kanso Kim) presents the “SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA”. This Tokyo cooking class facility allows guests to immerse themselves in the Japanese heritage of sushi culture through a unique blend of fresh, high-quality sushi ingredients and a captivating entertainment space featuring a large in-store vision display. Since its opening six months ago, it has received 50 five-star reviews on Google Maps, earning high praise, particularly from international visitors.

About SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA

Since its founding, JOYPACK has been dedicated to creating fun and engaging experiences that bring joy to customers. Focusing on entertainment and food-related ventures, the company has been continuously expanded both domestically and internationally.

With the post-pandemic rise in inbound tourism and a high interest in Tokyo food tour experiences, JOYPACK now offers the ultimate hospitality by showcasing Japan’s sushi culture through both premium ingredients and hands-on workshops. With this vision in mind, the company has meticulously crafted an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime sushi class, leading to the launch of this immersive food experience facility.

Premium-Quality Sushi Ingredients

The head sushi chef and procurement specialist Tosaka was born and raised on Rebun Island, Hokkaido, in a family of fishermen spanning generations. This environment has cultivated his deep knowledge and experience of seafood and sushi from childhood. Tosaka ensures he sources the best sushi Tokyo can offer, with the freshness and quality of the sushi ingredients served at our establishment matching those of high-end sushi restaurants.

An Immersive Japanese Experience Full of Entertainment

JOYPACK commits to creating a Japanese cultural experience that goes beyond a simple sushi-making session. On a super-large curved screen in the restaurant, Japanese culture and sushi history are showcased, which creates an unparalleled sense of realism, allowing guests to enjoy an immersive Japanese experience full of entertainment throughout the two-hour session.

Japanese Omotenashi Hospitality in 74 Languages

Besides fluent English-speaking staff, the facility is also equipped with cutting-edge AI voice translation devices, enabling communication in 74 languages. Guests can experience Omotenashi hospitality in the Tokyo cooking class, a place to learn to make sushi through easy-to-understand, detailed explanations on Japanese culture and sushi, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The Sushi Experience Continues Even After Returning Home

Guests’ cultural adventures don't have to end at the venue. The company offers a variety of sushi-making recipes and tools for purchase to take home and relive the experience in their countries, with friends and family. These tools and condiments have been developed in collaboration with renowned traditional brands that bring expert craftsmanship and history to every item:

1) Sushi Vinegar – Crafted by Tobayasuten, a traditional rice vinegar brewery in Fukui Prefecture with roots dating back to the Edo period.

2) Sushi Plates – Made by Yokoyama Togei, a famous Mashiko ware pottery studio in Tochigi Prefecture.

3) Sushi Wooden Box Oke – Produced by Shimizu Mokuzai in Nagano Prefecture, known for its exceptional woodworking craftsmanship.

4) Chopsticks – Handmade using natural materials by Hashikyu, a specialty chopstick store in Gunma Prefecture.

These high-quality sushi tools are used during the session and can also be purchased as souvenirs.



Learn to Make Sushi Program Details (Approx. 2 Hours)

-Welcome Drink

-Sushi Rice Preparation

-Nigiri Sushi Making Experience: Tuna / Salmon / Shrimp / Scallop (total 12 pieces)

-Nori Wrapped Gunkan Maki Sushi Making Experience: Tuna & Mayonnaise / Salmon Roe (total 4 pieces)

-Dining Time

Note: Sushi ingredients may vary depending on availability.

Venue Information

Name: SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA

Address: 5F, THE CITY Asakusa Kaminarimon, 2-18-16 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Capacity: Up to 10 people per session

Time Slots: 1st Slot 10:00 - 12:00 hs, 2nd Slot: 14:00 - 16:00 hs

Closed on: Tuesdays & Wednesdays

Access: 2-minute walk from Kaminarimon, Asakusa

0-minute walk from Toei Asakusa Line Asakusa Station (Exit A4), 1-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Ginza Line Asakusa Station (Exit 2), 3-minute walk from Tobu Skytree Line Asakusa Station, 6-minute walk from Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station.

Website: https://sushi-joy.jp



Inquiries & Reservation

Contact Person: Tosaka

Mail: joy.sushi.official@gmail.com

Tel: Not disclosed

Company Overview

Company Name: JOYPACK CO., LTD

Head Office: 36-11 Higashiarai, Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture

Revenue: 113.1 billion yen (including group companies, as of September 2023)

Business Activities: Operation of amusement facilities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.