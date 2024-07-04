SOCIAL WEEKS OF CATHOLICS START IN TRIESTE. STORCHI (UCID) : 'IN SORRENTO MANIFESTO ON CHRISTIAN VALUES IN BUSINESS'
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 50th edition of the Social Weeks of Catholics opened yesterday in Trieste, in northeastern Italy, on the theme, 'At the Heart of Democracy. Participation between history and the future' which will see the participation of Pope Francis on Sunday, July 7. The Social Weeks takes place after the national convention of the Christian Union of Entrepreneurs and Managers (Ucid) held in Sorrento on June 28 and 29, entitled: 'Participation and Democracy in Business. On the way to the 50th Social Weeks of Catholics'. The Sorrento conference was preparatory to the start of the 50th Social Weeks of Catholics because, with the book presented 'Principles of Civil Economy: a Guide for Entrepreneurs and Executives,' the foundations were laid for the values that will characterize Ucid's future journey. 'It is no coincidence,' explains Gian Luca Galletti, national Ucid president, 'that we wanted to dedicate the national assembly to the relationship between business and democracy, which is a fundamental part of the democratic order in our country. In Trieste, too, we will focus on these issues and will have the opportunity to do so together with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, in dialogue with the world of labor and business'. The 'event in Trieste, will have the title: 'Participation and Democracy in Business, Dialogue between Entrepreneurs, Managers and Trade Unions for a Civil Economy'.
Sitting at the round table at the Chamber of Commerce headquarters will be Monsignor Luigi Renna, bishop of Catania and organizer of the Social Weeks; Lorenzo Malagola, secretary of the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies; Francesco Delzio, managing director of Sviluppo Lavoro Italia; Riccardo Di Stefano, president of Giovani Imprenditori Confindustria; Luigi Sbarra, secretary general of Cisl; Stefania Brancaccio, secretary general; Benedetto Delle Site, president of Giovani Imprenditori; and Fabio Storchi, president of Ucid of Reggio Emilia.
Fabio Storchi is also the promoter of the book 'Principles of Civil Economy: a guide for entrepreneurs and managers' and together with Stefano Zamagni, Luigino Bruni and Leonardo Becchetti among the popularizers of the new economic paradigm that is inspired by the civil economy . 'This volume was born with the desire to offer entrepreneurs, managers and professionals a guide to the principles of civil economy, a new economic paradigm that places the common good and the person at the center of business life. Civil economy draws on the rich Italian tradition of civic humanism and draws on the Mediterranean spirit of capitalism and the Italian way of doing business. In fact, it dates back to Antonio Genovesi who introduced the world's first course in Civil Economy at the University of Naples in 1753. An economy on a human scale, set on: relational capital, integral development of the person, generativity of organizations and territories, universal destination of goods, social responsibility of communities, for an equitable and sustainable development of society. Civil economy is based on core values such as: trust, fraternity, gratuitousness, honesty, reciprocity, solidarity, subsidiarity, innovativeness, work, civic virtues and public happiness. 'Civil economy aims to foster the construction of the common good understood as the production of material, social and spiritual well-being for all members of society, ensuring that no one is excluded or neglected,' Storchi explained. Speaking in Sorrento were Gian Luca Galletti, former minister of the Environment, who emphasized the theme of corporate sustainability: 'Fundamental are the ESG criteria concerning environmental, social and equity governance, but more broadly it is a task that social doctrine has always recognized for corporate organization. We need a school of politics oriented to Catholic thought for it to make an impact in society again. We see politics polarizing into opposing extremes, there is a need for mediation between the parties.'
Stefano Zamagni said, 'Politics is one thing, party formations are another: if this distinction is clear, a school of politics based on Catholic thought can do good for the country, its ruling class and the relationship between social bodies and institutions.'
'The parliamentary forces should accelerate on the proposed law on participation,' said Luigi Sbarra, secretary general of Cisl, 'we need a true alliance between capital and labor, based on values such as the centrality of the person, the dignity of labor. This is the culture we have in common with Ucid, a reality with which there is a solid bond.' 'Starting from the contents of our document we would like to promote a broad dialogue, including civil institutions, ecclesiastical institutions, academia and social partners. The Catholics' Social Weeks will be an opportunity to move in this direction,' concluded Stefania Brancaccio, Ucid secretary general. Also present were: don Antonio Mastantuono, spiritual assistant of Ucid, Vincenzo Sanasi d'Arpe, CEO of Consap, Monsignor Francesco Alfano, archbishop of Sorrento, Massimo Coppola, mayor of Sorrento, Amedeo Manzo, president of Bcc of Naples, Nino Apreda, president of Ucid Campania Sigrid Marz, president of Uniapac Europe. Ucid associates in Italy more than 3,000 entrepreneurs and leaders inspired by the social doctrine of the Church and is a direct emanation of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI).
https://www.settimanesociali.it/tavole-rotonde/tavole-rotonde-6-luglio/
https://ucid.it
francesca schenetti
