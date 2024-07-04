DLNR News Release-Manoa Falls Trail to be Closed Next Week, July 3, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

July 3, 2024

MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL CLOSED JULY 8-12

Temporary closure during trail maintenance and enhancements

(HONOLULU) – The Mānoa Falls Trail, a beloved hiking destination on Oʻahu, will temporarily close starting July8, to facilitate essential improvements. This trail closure and planned improvements are aimed at enhancing visitor safety and the overall hiking experience. The trail is expected to reopen on Saturday, July 13.

The Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), plans to maintain and enhance the trail, including trail hardening, widening of the trail corridor, removal of invasive species, sign installation, and mitigation of water runoff to address soil erosion and slippery conditions. While the primary emphasis will be on the upper sections of the trail, maintenance and essential improvements will also extend to lower trail segments.

With an annual average of 200,000 visitors, the Mānoa Falls Trail experiences significant wear and tear. Constant foot traffic, coupled with the wet conditions in Mānoa Valley, has resulted in uneven terrain, making parts of the trail hazardous and challenging.

The improvements are made possible through a partnership with Kupu, a nonprofit specializing in youth training and work experiences. DLNR staff will work alongside participants in Kupu’s Hawaiʻi Youth Conservation Corps, a summer program that empowers young people to serve their communities and give back to the ʻāina.

During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails such as the Makiki Valley Loop, which includes three interconnected trails: Maunalaha Trail, Makiki Valley Trail, and Kanealole Trail.

