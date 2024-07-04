TAPA APAC Hosts Successful Supply Chain Resilience & Sustainability (SCRS) Conference in Shanghai for 250 Global Experts
NextGen Supply Chains: Resilience & Brand ProtectionSHANGHAI, CHINA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by Transportation Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific (TAPA APAC), the Supply Chain Resilience and Sustainability (SCRS) Conference and Awards Gala Dinner 2024 were held in Shanghai, China on June 25th and 26th, 2024. SCRS is the trademark event of the Association across Asia Pacific, attracting hundreds of supply chain leaders and changemakers each year to delve deep into the strategies, technologies, and practices essential for creating resilient and sustainable supply chains. With the theme of “NextGen Supply Chains: Resilience & Brand Protection”, SCRS Conference 2024 focused on major discussions for supply chains to navigate in an ever-evolving global landscape, including the need for resilient supply chain brand protection strategies to combat against the rising losses from counterfeits.
Established in 1997, TAPA is the global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. The Association’s members include many of the world’s leading manufacturing brands as well as their logistics, transport, and security solution providers. In Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 750 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region.
This year, SCRS Conference marked the launch of the TAPA APAC's Brand Protection Initiative with the end-goal of launching the TAPA Brand Protection Standard (BPS), a framework for ensuring the protection of brands across the entire supply chain, from manufacturing to distribution and beyond. TAPA BPS aims to set forth comprehensive guidelines and best practices for safeguarding products, assets, and intellectual property against various threats such as theft, counterfeiting, and tampering, enhancing resilience while also bolstering consumer trust and confidence in their brands. Over two dynamic days, the conference featured inspiring keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions, engaging collaborative activities, and immersive exhibitions for more than 250 delegates.
The conference officially opened on the morning of June 25th with a welcome address by Mr. Tony Lugg, Chairman of TAPA APAC, and graced by Guest-of-Honour, Ms. Liu Xiaodan, Director of the Shipping Department of the Pudong New Area Commercial Committee of Shanghai. The first day of the conference featured a series of insightful presentations and panel discussions centered around enhancing supply chain resilience with the key topics of Risk and Resilience; Risk Assessment and Business Continuity Planning; Warehousing and Transportation Security; and Technology and Cyber Security. Speakers emphasized the need for adaptive strategies in a disruptive global market, and highlighted China's pivotal role for global supply chains. Delegates engaged in conversations for risk assessment and business continuity planning with an emphasis on the integration of technology and leadership in fostering organizational resilience.
Marking the launch of TAPA APAC Brand Protection Initiative, second day of the conference focused on Brand Protection opportunities and challenges in the supply chain, while looking into major areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); Scrap Management; and Data Analytics and Intelligence. Speakers discussed leveraging TAPA Standards and other cross-collaborative approaches between brands, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and technology providers to share intelligence and resources for identifying counterfeiting patterns, detecting activities, and predicting future threats. Discussions also covered AI-driven solutions in enhancing supply chain security and sustainability, with presentations on integrating ESG practices and managing reverse logistics. The day concluded with a discussion on data-driven strategies and usage of analytics, highlighting the role of technology in enhancing supply chain resilience and brand protection.
On the first evening of the conference, the SCRS Awards Gala Dinner also took place to celebrate the excellence and achievements of global supply chain organizations and professionals. These prestigious awards aim to recognize businesses and individuals who have excelled in supply chain resilience and sustainability, driving positive change within the global supply chain ecosystem. After evaluation and voting, the annual award winners were announced:
Organizational Awards
• Supply Chain Buyer Excellence (MNC): Amazon Seller Services
• Supply Chain Buyer Technology Excellence: Ingram Micro
• Supply Chain Buyer Security Programme Excellence: Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies
• Supply Chain Buyer Resilience Programme Excellence: Dyson Technologies
• Supply Chain Network Excellence in Asia Pacific (MNC): Bolloré Logistics
• Supply Chain Network Excellence in Asia Pacific (SME): Delhivery
• Supply Chain Express Integrator Excellence in Asia Pacific: DHL Express APeC
• Ground Transportation Excellence in Asia Pacific (MNC): CEVA Logistics
• Ground Transportation Excellence in Asia Pacific (SME): Sequel Logistics
• Independent Audit Body (IAB) Excellence: SGS
• Supply Chain Insurance Excellence: AIG
• Talent Investment Excellence: Amazon Seller Services
• Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence: GEODIS
• Co-Partner Award: Microsoft
• Ground Transportation Excellence for Ecommerce in Singapore: Singapore Post
• Ground Transportation Excellence for Ecommerce in Asia Pacific: Amazon Seller Services
Professional Awards
Supply Chain Star: Pramod Kumar
• Supply Chain Rising Star: Jiang Haofan
• Supply Chain Brand Protection Star: Ramesh Raj Kishore
• Supply Chain Pharmaceutical Resilience Star: Shamsir Bin Ali
• Supply Chain Resilience Star in Greater China: Alan Liu
• Supply Chain Security Star: Jason Le Busque, Parthiban Kanniah
Overall, the SCRS 2024 Conference and Awards Gala Dinner concluded on a high note, emphasizing the industry's commitment to innovation and collaboration in navigating global challenges while promoting sustainable development and robust brand protection throughout the supply chain. The two-day event left delegates with great insights, risk management strategies, and valuable business connections. SCRS Conference not only strengthened industry exchanges and cooperation, but also provided practical solutions and forward-looking thinking to address the ever-changing global challenges.
For more information about TAPA APAC, please email to info@tapa-apac.org or visit www.tapa-apac.org.
Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific
TAPA APAC
+65 6911 6800
info@tapa-apac.org
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other