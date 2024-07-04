Automatic Filament Winding Machines market segments, driver, restraints, and trends

Automatic Filament Winding Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automatic Filament Winding Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic filament winding machines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.43 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for lightweight and high-strength materials, growth in adoption of automation in manufacturing, increased demand for composite materials, advancements in technology, increased investments in research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automatic filament winding machines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, expansion of the aerospace and defense industries, growing adoption of composite materials in automotive industry, advancements in robotics and automation, implementation of stringent regulations and standards related to the use of lightweight and high-strength materials.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global automatic filament winding machines market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13808&type=smp

Growth driver of the automatic filament winding machines market

The rising demand for composite materials is expected to propel the growth of the automatic filament winding machine market going forward. Composite materials are products engineered by combining two or more distinct types of constituents with different physical or chemical properties. Automatic filament winding machines are employed in composite material production to produce high-strength structures such as pressure tanks, aircraft components, and automobile parts with accuracy and efficiency.

Order your report now for swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-filament-winding-machines-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the automatic filament winding machines market include Murata Machinery Ltd., GTI Composite, Ingersoll Machine Tools, Magnum Venus Products (MVP), Pultrex, Advanced Composites Inc., Cygnet Texkimp, Autonational Composite Machinery, Mikrosam, EMAI Composites, Vem Technologies S.r.l., Matrasur Composites, Engineering Technology Corp. (Toray), Roth Composite Machinery, MF Tech, Comec Innovative Srl, Hille Engineering, X-Winder LLC, Beijing Vidatech, Schmidt and Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, McClean Anderson, Harbin Composite Equipment, Shanghai Vanguard Composites Technique, Cincinnati Composite Machines (CCM), Rooks Automation, TANIQ BV, Shenzhen HONEST Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd..

Major companies operating in the automatic filament winding machines market are focused on developing technologically advanced products, such as automated fiber winding and filament placement machines, to better serve customers with advanced features. Automated fiber winding and filament placement machines are advanced manufacturing equipment designed to automate the process of winding materials, such as fiberglass, onto a rotating mandrel.

Segments:

1) By Type: 2-Axis Filament Winding Machine, 3-Axis Filament Winding Machine, 4-Axis Filament Winding Machine, 5-Axis And 6-Axis Filament Winding Machine

2) By Application: Pressure Vessels, Pipes and Tanks

3) By End-Use Industries: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the automatic filament winding machines market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automatic filament winding machines.

Automatic Filament Winding Machines Market Definition

Automatic filament winding machines are specialized manufacturing devices designed to automate the process of filament winding in the production of composite materials. It is used to create high-strength composite structures by winding continuous filaments or fibers around a rotating mandrel or mold.

The main types of automatic filament winding machines are 2-axis filament winding machines, 3-axis filament winding machines, 4-axis filament winding machines, and 5-axis and 6-axis filament winding machines. A 2-axis filament winding machine is a type of automatic filament winding machine specifically designed to control the filament winding process along two primary axes and is used to create cylindrical composite constructions with specific winding patterns and orientations. They are used in several applications, such as pressure vessels and pipes and tanks, by various end-use industries, including aerospace, defense, and automotive.

Automatic Filament Winding Machines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automatic Filament Winding Machines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic filament winding machines market size, automatic filament winding machines market drivers and trends, automatic filament winding machines market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automatic filament winding machines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Planting Machines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/planting-machines-global-market-report

Haying Machines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/haying-machines-global-market-report

Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-environmental-control-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293