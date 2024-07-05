Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Embraces Green Technology
Green Globe has awarded Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit its inaugural certification.
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, Southeast Asia's flagship for Sofitel Hotels, brings refined French elegance to Bangkok. The iconic 32-storey art deco inspired hotel occupies a prime location at the heart of vibrant downtown Sukhumvit.
— David Talbot, Hotel Manager
David Talbot, Hotel Manager said, “We are very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. It represents our commitment to sustainable practices throughout all departments within our hotel. All of us at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit look forward to working on our sustainability initiatives and engaging further with our community in the future.”
Although just newly certified, the hotel has already established sustainability measures that reflect green trends. Firstly, the introduction of Smart Room technology that allows real time control over the air conditioning system so that the hotel can monitor and ensure systems operate correctly and efficiently.
Secondly, the implementation of food waste technology that has led to a reduction in waste by 20%. Kitchens utilize the Winnow system to identify and measure all food waste and chefs work with the technology to get a better idea of food waste generated at the all-day dining restaurant. Data is also used to create new menus that minimize future wastage.
Staff are working hard on the removal of all single use plastic wet and dry amenities. Soap dispensers are being rolled out in public restrooms and guest bathrooms. In the remaining guest rooms that still offer soap bars, discarded soap remnants are donated to Soap for Hope for recycling and distribution to communities in need.
There is a genuine circular approach toward different items to make sure they will be reused instead of thrown away. When renovations were completed at the property, most of the furniture was refurbished and reused. For example, tables were given a second life and chairs sanded and repainted. A take back policy is also followed where seafood is delivered in reusable containers. Items like mussels are delivered in bags that are given back to the supplier to be reused.
Plastic bottled water is being phased out across the property. New filtered drinking water systems and hydration stations have been installed for use by guests and team members.
