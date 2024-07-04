Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,555 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1004684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                              

STATION: Williston                      

CONTACT#:802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 at 2158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Main St, Johnson

VIOLATION: DUI, FIPO


ACCUSED: Devon Dunwoody                                                

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Rt. 15 in Cambridge. State Police were later able to locate the vehicle at a residence on Lower Main St. in Johnson. The operator was identified as Devon Dunwoody (25).


While speaking with Devon, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment on him.  Devon also provided Troopers with false and misleading information. After further investigation, Devon was placed under arrest and taken to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. Devon was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille superior court to answer for the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1230 hrs            

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI, FIPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more