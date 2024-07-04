Williston Barracks / DUI, FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1004684
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 at 2158 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Main St, Johnson
VIOLATION: DUI, FIPO
ACCUSED: Devon Dunwoody
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Rt. 15 in Cambridge. State Police were later able to locate the vehicle at a residence on Lower Main St. in Johnson. The operator was identified as Devon Dunwoody (25).
While speaking with Devon, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment on him. Devon also provided Troopers with false and misleading information. After further investigation, Devon was placed under arrest and taken to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. Devon was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille superior court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.