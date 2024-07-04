Williston Barracks / DUI, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#:802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 at 2158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Main St, Johnson

VIOLATION: DUI, FIPO





ACCUSED: Devon Dunwoody

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Rt. 15 in Cambridge. State Police were later able to locate the vehicle at a residence on Lower Main St. in Johnson. The operator was identified as Devon Dunwoody (25).





While speaking with Devon, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment on him. Devon also provided Troopers with false and misleading information. After further investigation, Devon was placed under arrest and taken to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. Devon was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille superior court to answer for the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/24/2024 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.