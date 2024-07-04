Kidney Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Set for Growth, Expected to Reach $5.19 Billion by 2028

Kidney Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Kidney Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market size has witnessed robust growth, projected to increase from $3.85 billion in 2023 to $4.08 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to advancements in molecular biology, clinical trials, drug development, surgical innovations, genetic discoveries, and improvements in healthcare access.

Rising Prevalence and Technological Advances Drive Market Expansion

The market is poised for continued strong growth, projected to reach $5.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors fueling this growth include biomarker research, advances in genomic sequencing, telemedicine adoption, precision medicine advancements, and rapid diagnostic technologies. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of palliative care, emphasis on long-term survivorship, nutrition and lifestyle interventions, expanded use of radiomics, and adoption of liquid biopsies.

Key Players and Product Innovations

Leading companies in the kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG. These companies are focusing on innovative products such as SUTIB (generic Sunitinib) for kidney cancer treatment, enhancing accessibility and efficacy in patient care.

Market Segments

•Cancer Type: Clear Cell RCC, Papillary RCC, Chromophobe RCC, Urothelial Carcinoma And Transitional Cell Carcinoma, Other Cancer Types

•Component: Drugs, Diagnostics

•Diagnostics: Biopsy, CT Scan, Nephro-ureteroscopy, Intravenous Pyelogram, Ultrasound

•Therapy: Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy

•End-Users: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Labs, Genomics Laboratories

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered extensively in the full report.

Kidney Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kidney Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market size, kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market drivers and trends, kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kidney cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

