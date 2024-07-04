Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas to close for completion of construction

Page Content

​



The Bluestone Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike will close at 7 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, to allow completion of a new travel plaza being built on site.



Fueling stations at the site are already offline, but the travel plaza will be closed to truck parking until construction is complete at the end of the year.



Diesel fueling stations and all truck parking will be closed at the Beckley Travel Plaza on Thursday, August 1, 2024, until completion of that project.



In February 2023, the West Virginia Parkways Authority approved a contract for $122,820.381.53 with Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, for demolition and renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas. The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.







“It’s necessary for the West Virginia Parkways Authority and general contractor, Paramount Builders, to fully close the Beckley and Bluestone travel plaza sites in order for the contractor to complete the site renovations in the areas that have remained open up to this point in the project,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.



“This will certainly have an impact on diesel fuel customers at Beckley and those commercial truck drivers who use the site for overnight parking,” Miller said. “We recognize that, and want to assure the traveling public that when these sites are completed and reopened they will be able to enjoy world-class facilities, with expanded offerings over the previous facilities.”





