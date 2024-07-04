double jump.tokyo and Ubisoft Accelerate Global Web3 Game Adoption with Champions Tactics
EINPresswire.com/ -- double jump.tokyo, Inc. ("double jump.tokyo"), a leading blockchain application developer and experienced producer of successful web3 games in Japan, today announced a significant milestone. The company is providing support for web3 integration to Ubisoft and has become a key marketing partner for their web3 game, Champions Tactics, in Asia. As a first initiative, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles will integrate with the Oasys Layer 2 HOME Verse blockchain, developed and operated by double jump.tokyo.
About Ubisoft’s Champions Tactics
Champions Tactics™ Grimoria Chronicles is a brand new PVP Tactical RPG experimental game on PC currently in development at Ubisoft. Inspired from classic strategy board games and modern turn-based RPGs, Champions TacticsTM Grimoria Chronicles is a game where strategy, creativity, and dark fantasy unite in a captivating multiplayer tactical experience.
Assemble a team of mythical Champions, engage in thrilling tactical battles against other players, and discover the legends of the dark and mystical world of Grimoria.
Champions Tactics launched the Warlords, their first PFP collection of 9,999 unique digital collectibles. With over 170 unique traits, including armor, weapons, headgear, and more, each Warlord is truly one-of-a-kind.
Each Warlord provides an exclusive early-access to the Champions drop.
Their second collection, “The Champions,” is coming soon! The allowlist, called the “Dark List” will give
players the possibility to mint 3 Champions for free on their upcoming mint on the 18th of July. Each Champion comes with a unique look and skillset. To play and overcome your opponent, players must assemble a squad of three, and strategically employ their skills to counter the opponent's lineup and actions.
Follow Champions Tactics for more news!
Website: https://championstactics.ubisoft.com/
X: https://x.com/championsverse
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/championstactics
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1g0S4QY6b_U
Champions Tactics, chooses Oasys L2 HOME Verse developed and operated by double jump.tokyo
Leveraging its expertise as a technology leader and industry pioneer in blockchain, double jump.tokyo will provide comprehensive web3 integration support for Champions Tactics. Commencing with this venture, Champions Tactics NFTs will be issued using the HOME Verse chain.
At Ubisoft, we're always on the lookout for new partnerships that take gaming and entertainment to the next level. Teaming up with double jump.tokyo has been exciting because they bring not just technical skills but also a shared passion for the future of gaming. We think this partnership will offer valuable insights on how decentralized technology can mix with gaming. Together, we look forward to delivering high-quality, entertaining gameplay that harnesses blockchain technology," says Didier Genevois, Ubisoft Web3 Technical and Product Director.
double jump.tokyo connects Champions Tactics with Japanese web3 IPs and games to boost their presence in Asia.
double jump.tokyo has facilitated numerous collaborations between HOME Verse partners and Champions Tactics.
Oasys and HOME Verse have launched a staking campaign featuring a Champions Tactics NFT giveaway. Developed by double jump.tokyo, Brave Frontier Heroes is a blockchain game based on the popular smartphone game IP Brave Frontier, which boasts a total of 38 million downloads worldwide. The game has also successfully implemented a Champions Tactics NFT giveaway collaboration. Currently, more game partners from HOME Verse are preparing collaborations with Champions Tactics.
"Joining forces with Ubisoft marks a significant milestone for double jump.tokyo," said Hironobu Ueno, CEO of double jump.tokyo. "We are thrilled to explore the potential of web3 and digital ownership in gaming alongside Ubisoft. Partnering with a renowned global industry leader like Ubisoft empowers us to continue our unwavering pursuit of delivering exceptional games to communities while accelerating the worldwide adoption of web3 gaming technology."
About HOME Verse
"HOME Verse" is a blockchain certified by Oasys, developed and operated by double jump.tokyo Inc. It offers high transaction speeds and zero gas fees, allowing users to enjoy a variety of blockchain games without any hassle. This concept-free platform is suitable for both major and indie game developers, providing them with a user-friendly and flexible platform to create and launch their games.
https://x.com/homeverse_games
https://www.homeverse.games/developers
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.
About double jump.tokyo
Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and blockchain games, such as “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and SEGA. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries by providing the necessary technology and tools.
https://x.com/doublejump_en
https://www.doublejump.tokyo/en
