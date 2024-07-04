Gov. Justice, WVDNR introduce new Law Enforcement Dive Team

Operation Dry Water

The announcement of the new dive team kicks off the WVDNR's Law Enforcement Section's participation in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign to promote safe and sober boating. During the July 4 weekend, Natural Resources Police officers will be on heightened alert for violations of boating under the influence during Operation Dry Water's enhanced enforcement initiative. "A lot of people will be taking their boats out this weekend to celebrate our country's independence and we just want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves in a way that is safe and responsible," Natural Resources Police Colonel Bobby Cales said. Natural Resources Police are also reminding boaters to perform safety checks on their boats, including checking that horns and lights are operational, and that personal floatation devices are accessible and available for all passengers. About West Virginia Natural Resources Police

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Section, which is the state’s oldest statewide law enforcement agency, employs more than 120 Natural Resources Police officers who enforce the state’s game and fish laws and rules and laws relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting. Natural Resources Police officers also patrol the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system and assist the State Police and other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs. To learn more about the WVDNR Police, visit WVdnr.gov/law-enforcement.