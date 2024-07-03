Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 03, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 3 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 3, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:49 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 816
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 613
HB 1664
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 82
SB 916
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 816
HB 829
HB 2301
SB 82
AB 916
Bills Referred
HR 495 State Government
HB 2484 Finance
HB 2483 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
SB 1080 Health
SB 1129 Judiciary
SB 1177 Labor And Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 1425 To Appropriations
HB 2241 To Appropriations
HB 2286 To Appropriations
HB 2426 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1685 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1962 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2162 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2451 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 829 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1425 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2241 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2286 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2301 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2426 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 187 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 298 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1231 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on the field of artificial intelligence and its impact and potential future impact in Pennsylvania.
|
125-77
|
|
181-21
|
|
100-101 (FAIL)
|
|
202-0
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the growth and changes of short-term rentals operating in this Commonwealth.
|
142-60
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Friday, July 5, 2024 at 3 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.