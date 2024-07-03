Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 03, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 3, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:49 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 816

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 613

HB 1664

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 82

SB 916

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 816

HB 829

HB 2301

SB 82

AB 916

Bills Referred

HR 495 State Government

HB 2484 Finance

HB 2483 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

SB 1080 Health

SB 1129 Judiciary

SB 1177 Labor And Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 1425 To Appropriations

HB 2241 To Appropriations

HB 2286 To Appropriations

HB 2426 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1685 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1962 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2162 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2451 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 829 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1425 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2241 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2301 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 187 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 298 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1092 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1231 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 170 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on the field of artificial intelligence and its impact and potential future impact in Pennsylvania. 125-77 A03599 (MERSKI) 181-21 A05399 (MERCURI) 100-101 (FAIL) A05400 (OWLETT) 202-0 HR 425 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the growth and changes of short-term rentals operating in this Commonwealth. 142-60

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, July 5, 2024 at 3 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.