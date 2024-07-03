Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 03, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 3, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:49 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 816

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 613

HB 1664

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 82

SB 916

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 816

HB 829

HB 2301

 

SB 82

AB 916

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 495     State Government

 

HB 2484   Finance

HB 2483   Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

                   

SB 1080    Health

SB 1129    Judiciary

SB 1177    Labor And Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1425      To Appropriations

HB 2241      To Appropriations

HB 2286      To Appropriations

HB 2426      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1685      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1962      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2162      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2451      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 829        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1425      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2241      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2301      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 186         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 187         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 298         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1092       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1231       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1246       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 170

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on the field of artificial intelligence and its impact and potential future impact in Pennsylvania.         

125-77

 

A03599 (MERSKI)

181-21

 

A05399 (MERCURI)

100-101 (FAIL)

 

A05400 (OWLETT)

202-0

HR 425

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the growth and changes of short-term rentals operating in this Commonwealth.     

142-60

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, July 5, 2024  at 3 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

