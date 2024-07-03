MPD Investigating Double Fatal Crash on Southern Avenue

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Southern Avenue.

The Major Crash Team’s preliminary investigation reveals that on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 12:35 p.m., a silver BMW sedan was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed south in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. United States Park Police and Anne Arundel County Police were in active pursuit of the BMW which was wanted in connection with multiple robberies.

Evidence on scene reveals as the BMW was traveling southbound at an apparent high rate of speed, it lost control, veered right, and mounted the west curb sidewalk. The BMW continued south striking a tree with such force, it caused the vehicle to split in half and the front part rotated until stopping against an iron fence.

An occupant of the BMW was ejected from the vehicle and attempted to flee from the crash but was immediately apprehended by police. 19-year-old Demetri Koger of Southeast was charged with Fugitive from Justice. Koger was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS, and responding officers, removed two occupants from the vehicle. Both were pronounced deceased on scene. One of the decedents is 17-year-old Dashawn Harris of Southeast. The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, along with MPD investigators, are still working to identify the second decedent.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the BMW was identified by the VIN number as being used in an armed robbery.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24101042