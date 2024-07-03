MPD Arrests Teens for Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two teens for three robberies that occurred in the Fifth District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects, armed with handguns, took property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kearny Street, Northeast CCN: 24101345

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, At approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24101352

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024.At approximately 12:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of 9th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24101363

MPD’s Real Time Crime was able to provide information to aid in the investigation of these offenses. As a result, Seventh District officers located the suspects. Additionally, the vehicle that the suspects were using was also recovered along with victims’ property.

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC were both arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

