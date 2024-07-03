Submit Release
*Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Suspects in Business Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a theft from a business.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a retail business in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Two suspects forcefully gained entry into a display case and obtained property. The suspects ran from the business and entered a vehicle operated by a third suspect and then fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/ZbhNdKoDxUs

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24074600

###

