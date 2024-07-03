Submit Release
*Updated with New Photo and Video* MPD Seeks Assistance in Locating a Stolen Dog

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a stolen dog and identifying a robbery suspect.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 8:02 p.m., the victim was walking her French Bulldog in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast, when the suspect approached the victim with a gun. The suspect took the dog and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/CFGUdGjB8ao

The dog is a 2-year-old, male French bulldog named “Yurman”.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099570

