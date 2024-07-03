MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, June 24, 2024, to Monday, July 1, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 24, 2024, through Monday, July 1, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 24, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-096-044

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-096-379

A Taurus GC3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Amari Dorn, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-096-543

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-096-967

A BB handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Altamont Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Maleka Jackson, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB Gun and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-096-995

A Beretta 92FS9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamont Street, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, two counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-097-094

A Glock 80 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Gregory Ferguson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition , and Possession with the intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 24-097-206

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

A Rossman Full Auto R1 BB rifle was recovered at 2nd Street and Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Mary Holbrook, of Northwest, DC, and 36-year-old Emmanuel Horton, of Silver Spring, MD, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a BB Gun. CCN: 24-097-541

A Sig Sauer P938 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Floyd Elliot, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-097-612

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of E Street, Southeast. The following people was arrested: A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 24-097-682

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Mini Draco 7.62 mm caliber rifle were recovered in the 1100 block of Holbrook Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old James Hawkins III, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession; and 28-year-old Victor Walker, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, two counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon In Possession. CCN: 24-097-695

A Springfield Armory XD-5 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Darren Rimbey, of McDonald, PA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-097-811

A SCCY TR10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered at Taylor Street and South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brandon Jeffrey, of Suitland, MD, for Carry Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-097-864

Thursday, June 27, 2024

A Taurus G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Cory Wilson, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carry Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault (Domestic Violence). CCN: 24-097-907

A BB handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN:24-098-002

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Daquan Creighton, of Crofton, MD, for Carry a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Transport/Deliver/Receive Firearm Which Has Not Been Registered, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-098-238

A Smith & Wesson M&P.40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Nguleafac Tazanu, of Bellevue, NE, for Carry a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Transport/Deliver/Receive Firearm Which Has Not Been Registered, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-098-272

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Newton Street, Northwest. CCN:24-098-324

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Donsway Carter, of Northeast, DC, for Carry a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-098-347

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Grant Street, Northeast. CCN:24-098-397

A BB handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of a BB gun in Public Space. CCN: 24-098-461

Friday, June 28, 2024

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Corbin, of Lorton, VA, for Carry a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession Of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-098-853

A Canik TP9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kevin Benjamin, of Waldorf, MD, for Carry a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-098-993

A Ruger 57x28mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. CCN:24-098-994

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Demetrius Daniels, of Northeast, DC, for Improper Carry of a Firearm. CCN: 24-099-016

Saturday, June 29, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 27th Street, Southeast. CCN:24-099-127

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Antonio Brown, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-099-349

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old TiAnte Peterson, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-099-486

A P80 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Mekhi McAllister, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-099-522

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 29 10mm handgun, and a Engage Armament E4 .223 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 24-099-561

Sunday, June 30, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-099-648

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 4500 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-099-711

A Springfield Armory XDSS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sherman Myvett, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession; 32-year-old Qyntasia Carroll, of Richmond, VA, and 28-year-old Sheyquan Britt, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition CCN: 24-099-761

A Plainfield Machine Co. .30 caliber rifle and two BB handguns were recovered in the 1500 block of Emerson Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-099-975

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyrone Gibbons, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-100-044

A P80 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-100-116

Monday, July 1, 2024

An Arminius HW3 .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Marvin Jordan, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-100-611

An Armelegant SLBX3 12-gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-100-662

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

