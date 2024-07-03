MPD Seeks Suspect in Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate a vehicle and suspect who committed a robbery in Southeast.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in an accident in the 3300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect exited his vehicle and approached the victim demanding money. The suspect took property out of the victim’s pockets and vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and his vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/p3M9jQufVds

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24089346

###