U.S. Chamber Wins Preliminary Injunction in Lawsuit Over FTC Noncompete Agreements Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center Executive Vice President and Chief Counsel Daryl Joseffer issued the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted the Chamber’s motion for preliminary injunction in its challenge to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on employment noncompete agreements.

“This ruling is a big win in the Chamber’s fight against government micromanagement of business decisions. The FTC’s blanket ban on noncompetes is an unlawful power grab that defies the agency’s constitutional and statutory authority and sets a dangerous precedent where the government knows better than the markets. The U.S. Chamber will continue to hold the FTC accountable in court.”

