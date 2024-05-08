Tiny Homestay Plan to Fill Big Shortfall in Student Accommodation
David Bycroft from the Australian Homestay Network (AHN) and Tony Duncan from Tiny Home Central (THC)
Tiny Homestay Plan Offers Big Solution for International Student AccommodationBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● The number of international students in Australia hit a record high of 713,144 in February 2024
● Besides a lack of traditional accommodation options, demand for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and on-campus housing far outweighs supply
● The Australian Homestay Network says solutions to the supply/demand gap lie in peoples’ spare rooms and vacant land space
● A new tiny homestays partnership encourages homeowners to build now for their future, with the opportunity to generate extra income through government-recognised hosted accommodation programs for students
Australia’s international education industry is facing its biggest growth challenge ever due to the country’s accommodation crisis.
The Australian Homestay Network (AHN) has initiated two strategies to help fill the gaps in accommodation for international students without affecting the domestic housing market.
1. Encouraging Australians with clear land space in their yard to consider building a tiny home suitable for both international students and other guests.
2. Supporting government and industry to increase the use of spare rooms and secondary dwellings in Australian homes by incentivising hosts and endorsing standards for the delivery of hosted accommodation.
The Tiny Homestay initiative between AHN and Tiny Home Central offers a quick, innovative way to increase accommodation stocks in key locations where housing is in high demand.
Homeowners are able to invest now for their future by building “a home within their home” for less than $200,000 fully installed (subject to planning and design requirements).
Tiny Homestay modular homes can currently be delivered to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Fraser Coast, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Northern NSW, Lismore, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, and surrounding districts.
Quotes Attributable to Founder And Director Of AHN, David Bycroft
“International students are an essential part of the Australian economy.
“The Tiny Homestay initiative presents an opportunity for Australians to expand their liveable space, improve the value of their home, earn extra income and help grow our economy.
“Over 50,000 Australians are already enjoying the tax-free benefits and cultural exchange of hosting international students.
“Students hosted in a tiny home will have far more room compared to an on-campus dorm or purpose-built accommodation, with the bonus of a welcoming local family to support them during their stay.”
Quotes Attributable to CEO of Tiny Home Central, Tony Duncan
“Tiny Home Central has been empowering communities with innovative tiny home solutions for over 5 years.
“The demand for tiny homes has boomed in 2024.
“Tiny Home Central is on track to build around 30 modular homes this year and potentially double our warehouse space.
“We often say to people our tiny homes are big. Customers are usually amazed at how much space there is.
“All of our tiny homes are constructed to meet the National Construction Code, and every design and build can be customised to suit the site and individual customer requirements.
“Unlike tiny houses on wheels, Tiny Home Central builds fixed structures classified as secondary dwellings for residential rather than temporary use.
“A typical tiny home can be approved, constructed and delivered in less than 6 months.”
FURTHER INFORMATION
About the Australian Homestay Network
The Australian Homestay Network (AHN) is Australia’s largest hosted accommodation provider, having successfully placed over 80,000 international students from 185 countries since 2008.
AHN has been recognised by Government as an approved student homestay provider, becoming the first NEAS-endorsed Homestay Service Provider in Australia.
Payments received from participating in AHN homestay is generally considered as tax-free income for hosts.
About Tiny Home Central
Based in Brisbane, Tiny Home Central builds quality homes that are council ready, transport ready and environmentally friendly with less waste and great energy ratings – all at a reasonable cost.
● Constructed to meet the National Construction Code.
● 7-year warranty.
● Engineered with a sturdy BlueScope TRUECORE® steel frame and COLORBOND® cladding (available in many colours and finishes).
● Customisable floor plans to align with your preferences.
● Fully insulated for ultimate year-round comfort.
● Wired solar-ready for integration of sustainable energy.
● Ideal minimum clear land space to build is 13m x 5m. Absolute minimum clear land space to build is 8m x 4m.
Government Policy on Building and Renting Secondary Dwellings
The New South Wales Government does not outline any rent provisions for secondary dwellings within the Affordable Housing State Environmental Planning Policy (AHSEPP).
In September 2022, the Queensland Government made changes to the Planning Regulation 2017 so property owners could rent secondary dwellings to non-household members. This amendment was designed to provide people with access to more housing options.
Before building a tiny home, a property owner must:
● obtain all relevant approvals before building and renting out a secondary dwelling, including ensuring they have development/building and council approvals
● ensure the secondary dwelling complies with smoke alarm requirements and all other health and safety regulations
David Bycroft
The Australian Homestay Network (AHN)
+61 402 925 632
david@mystayinternational.com
