LenderDock broadens partnership with West Point Insurance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with West Point Insurance Services.
"The team at WestPoint are fiercely loyal to their growing customer base and do everything they can to strategically improve service and support. Operationally, their investment in key technologies like lienholder automation reflects a forward-thinking approach to mitigating unnecessary or inefficient workflows within the business,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock CEO.
West Point will now take full advantage of LenderDock’s Base platform, which includes the VERiFi™, LIENSure ™, and LENDERDocs™ solutions. West Point has already previously implemented the NOTiFi™ service.
The first tool, VERiFi™, is a real-time insurance policy verification system. VERiFi™ eliminates the need for phone calls for policy verification, resulting in a quicker and more effective process.
With the second tool, LIENSure™, lenders can send adjustments to the carrier directly, automating the process of changing policy information. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates quickly and effectively in accordance with their own protocols.
Finally, LENDERDocs™ offers financial third parties electronic and real-time access to critical policy-related papers including EOIs, Certificates, and others. This facilitates the acquisition and dissemination of these documents, making it simpler for business partners to handle their policy data.
“Partnering with LenderDock allows us to solve the specific problem of freeing up time for UW/Billing areas, empowering our employees to focus on providing excellent service to insureds. West Point chose LenderDock for their forward-thinking solution, enabling mutual growth without the burden of administrative tasks,” said Bobby Norvell, VP Business Development at West Point Insurance Services.
About West Point Insurance Services
West Point Insurance Services pairs specialized technology with a combined 135+ years of Property & Casualty industry knowledge to help you effectively scale, rapidly launch new programs, and consistently ensure quality and compliance. West Point has garnered years of experience solving difficult system challenges with customized software and Business Process Outsourcing solutions. They offer a mature business process, complete transparency, and 100% onshore resources to help their clients make the most of our Property & Casualty insurance software.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Contact West Point Insurance Services
Bobby Norvell
VP Business Development
727-489-9190
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
"The team at WestPoint are fiercely loyal to their growing customer base and do everything they can to strategically improve service and support. Operationally, their investment in key technologies like lienholder automation reflects a forward-thinking approach to mitigating unnecessary or inefficient workflows within the business,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock CEO.
West Point will now take full advantage of LenderDock’s Base platform, which includes the VERiFi™, LIENSure ™, and LENDERDocs™ solutions. West Point has already previously implemented the NOTiFi™ service.
The first tool, VERiFi™, is a real-time insurance policy verification system. VERiFi™ eliminates the need for phone calls for policy verification, resulting in a quicker and more effective process.
With the second tool, LIENSure™, lenders can send adjustments to the carrier directly, automating the process of changing policy information. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates quickly and effectively in accordance with their own protocols.
Finally, LENDERDocs™ offers financial third parties electronic and real-time access to critical policy-related papers including EOIs, Certificates, and others. This facilitates the acquisition and dissemination of these documents, making it simpler for business partners to handle their policy data.
“Partnering with LenderDock allows us to solve the specific problem of freeing up time for UW/Billing areas, empowering our employees to focus on providing excellent service to insureds. West Point chose LenderDock for their forward-thinking solution, enabling mutual growth without the burden of administrative tasks,” said Bobby Norvell, VP Business Development at West Point Insurance Services.
About West Point Insurance Services
West Point Insurance Services pairs specialized technology with a combined 135+ years of Property & Casualty industry knowledge to help you effectively scale, rapidly launch new programs, and consistently ensure quality and compliance. West Point has garnered years of experience solving difficult system challenges with customized software and Business Process Outsourcing solutions. They offer a mature business process, complete transparency, and 100% onshore resources to help their clients make the most of our Property & Casualty insurance software.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Contact West Point Insurance Services
Bobby Norvell
VP Business Development
727-489-9190
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here