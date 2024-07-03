The California Supreme Court held yesterday, in a 5-2 decision, that the prosecution, in seeking commitment under the Sexually Violent Predator Act, may retain its own expert to testify at trial as to whether the defendant comes under the act but may not compel the subject of the hearing to be interviewed or participate in testing before trial.
Prosecution Cannot Compel Interview by Its Expert of Alleged Sexually Violent Predator
