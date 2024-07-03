Governor Abbott Directs TDEM To Issue Hurricane Beryl Advisory Notice For Texas Emergency Management Council

TEXAS, July 3 - July 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

State Of Texas Warns Coastal Residents, Visitors To Take Precautions

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to issue an advisory notice to the 39 Texas Emergency Management Council Agencies to prepare to support hurricane response and recovery efforts and develop 24/7 staffing plans for the State Emergency Operations Center should the forecast track for Hurricane Beryl further materialize with expected impacts to the Texas Gulf Coast. Additionally, state agencies have been tasked with ensuring that state emergency response assets are prepared for potential hurricane response deployment.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources and support to our coastal communities as Hurricane Beryl approaches the state," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed TDEM to issue an advisory notice to our emergency management agencies to ensure Texas is prepared and equipped for hurricane response and recovery efforts. As Texans around the south coastal areas make holiday plans and visitors begin to travel for the holiday weekend, I urge them to take necessary safety precautions, remain weather aware, and have an emergency plan ready for themselves and their families. State and local officials will continue to work around-the-clock to monitor statewide weather conditions and help protect Texans."

“The Texas State Operations Center continues to closely monitor Hurricane Beryl and is holding daily tropical weather calls with the National Weather Service, Texas Emergency Management Council agencies, and local emergency management officials,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Just as the State of Texas is preparing, Texans and holiday visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast should closely monitor coastal weather conditions and begin preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Beryl to ensure their safety this holiday weekend.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl is a strong Category 4 hurricane and is forecast to weaken as it continues its west-northwest path through the Caribbean, across the Yucatan Peninsula, and finally into the Gulf of Mexico at the end of this week before potentially reaching the Texas Coast as a Hurricane this weekend. Interests along the Texas Gulf Coast should closely monitor this system and prepare now for any potential impacts.

Today’s advisory notice was sent by the TDEM’s State Emergency Operations Center to the following 39 Texas Emergency Management Council Agencies who have emergency management response and recovery responsibilities as outlined by Texas Executive Order and the State’s Emergency Management Plan:

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas A&M University System

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Texas A&M Task Force 1

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Military Department – Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

State Comptroller of Public Accounts

Texas Commission on Fire Protection

Texas Department of Agriculture

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Education Agency

Texas Facilities Commission

Texas General Land Office

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Office of the Attorney General

Texas State Auditor’s Office

Texas Workforce Commission

Texas State University System

Texas Tech University System

University of Houston System

University of North Texas System

University of Texas System

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

The Salvation Army

The American Red Cross

Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage. Additionally, visitors to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and remain aware of the risks of rip currents during an approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.