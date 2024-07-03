SR 69 project will increase capacity, enhance safety in Prescott

PRESCOTT – Work is scheduled to get underway next week on a project that will widen one mile of State Route 69 in Prescott, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT, in partnership with the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, is constructing a third travel lane in each direction and a raised center median between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Frontier Village (mileposts 294-295).

The $9.8 million project will also install a raised center median between Yavpe Connector and Heather Heights near the junction with SR 89.

This project, which is expected to take approximately nine months to complete, also will:

construct curbs and gutters;

install new pipe culverts and storm drains;

remove and install a traffic signal; and

install signage and striping.

When construction gets underway on Monday, July 8, work will initially occur along the shoulders during the day with minimal impacts to the traveling public. Two travel lanes will be maintained during daytime hours. In addition, SR 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Thursday mornings.

Business access will be maintained throughout the project, though there may be brief restrictions when work takes place in front of driveways and side streets. There will be no restrictions on weekends and state holidays.

To learn more about this project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/SR69widening.



