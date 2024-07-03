Beginning of working visit in the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, July 3 - On July 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to participate in the Meeting of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov and other high-ranking representatives at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

To welcome the distinguished guest, the airport area was decorated with national flags and officers of the honor guard were lined up.