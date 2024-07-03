Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,562 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of working visit in the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, July 3 - On July 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to participate in the Meeting of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov and other high-ranking representatives at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

To welcome the distinguished guest, the airport area was decorated with national flags and officers of the honor guard were lined up.

You just read:

Beginning of working visit in the Republic of Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more